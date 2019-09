Futures higher this morning despite worse than expected payrolls. A Lehman report said cash infusions at Citigroup and JPMorgan would be sufficient to offset subprime writedowns. S&P and DJIA futures rose 6.3 and 50 points respectively. Payrolls dropped 80,000 vs 50,000 estimate.



