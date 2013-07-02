A Silicon Valley VC Says These Are The Future Technologies We Should Focus On

A venture capitalist who’s been working in Silicon Valley since the early 1960s thinks the future technologies that we should be paying attention to are biogenetics and transportation.



In an interview with PandoDaily’s Carmel Deamicis, Bill Draper said that biogenetics and “the whole field of the human body” are going to be important for investors to look at because they both make money and impact the world in a noticeably positive way:

Years ago, I backed the first defibrillator in the world. Now, of course, it’s saved millions of lives and made a lot of money and all that. But the most important thing was what it did for humanity. Another company was Hybertech. It designed the prostate cancer test, which came back and saved my life as a matter of fact.

He also thinks we spend way too much time commuting. Here’s his vision for getting to the city for work:

How about a magnetic track that takes you 300 miles into the city, and then you’re in a little pod that spins off. You can go where you want, and it will drive itself, because you just programmed it, whether it’s Google or somebody else driving for you.

Draper isn’t the only one in Silicon Valley thinking that these fields are going to be important in the coming years.

23andMe, a genetics startup that aims to make the the human genome “searchable,” was co-founded by Anne Wojcicki (Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife) in 2006 and has raised over $100 million – $50 million of that in December of last year alone.

Elon Musk, best known for his electric car company Tesla, has made a few public references to a major idea for transportation that he’s been working on in secret for some time now. Called the Hyperloop, we suspect that it’s a form of magnetic train that is able to travel at supersonic speeds by operating in a vacuum-tunnel.

Of course, Musk’s idea doesn’t go as far as Draper’s “pods” that break off from the track to take you to your specific destination. But with the progress Google has been making on its self-driving cars, perhaps both are simply steps on the way to that vision.

