New research suggests that some of the early data of sea level rise as a result of climate change may be skewed. The 1991 eruption of Mt. Pinatubo may have led to biased results, but researchers still believe sea levels could rise 20 feet by 2100.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.