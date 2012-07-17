Marissa Mayer Has To Pull A Steve Jobs If She's Going To Turn Yahoo Around

Today is Marissa Mayer’s first day as CEO of Yahoo. Now what?



For starters, if Marissa Mayer can turn Yahoo around and point it in the right direction, it would be a turnaround of Steve Jobs-esque proportions.

Watch our quick video explainer below to find out what lies ahead for Yahoo and Marissa Mayer:

Produced by William Wei

