This Is The Office Of The Future [SLIDE DECK]

The office of the future is going to look a lot different than it does today.PSFK Labs, a trends and workplace consultancy with clients including Apple, BMW and Nike, just published a new report, The Future Of The Workplace, that predicts how this will look.



In short, offices will be very mobile with high information flow from the top down. And they’ll also look a lot different, with sound-proof pods instead of cubicles, and TED-inspired meeting spaces.

We caught up with Piers Fawkes, president and founder of PSFK briefly about the report, which includes 1,200 data points from experts, creative agencies and other sources. “I’m really interested in the idea of talent on demand,” he tells us. “Staffing in a company needs to be flexible and the office needs to be adaptive. Using algorithms to efficiently manage staff within the organisation is all about efficiency and productivity.”

Thanks to PSFK Labs for giving us permission to run the slide deck.

