This Is The Future Of Wearable Technology

Neil Harbisson wearing the Eyeborg

Wearable technology has the potential to enhance our surroundings, improve our health, and change the way we interact with each other.



Google Glass aims to augment our world with contextual information, and allow us to seamlessly share our experiences with friends and family.

And fitness trackers like the Nike Fuelband, Fitbit, and Jawbone Up keep us hyper-aware of our health.

PBS Off Book recently explored the history of wearable computing and its potential going into the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.