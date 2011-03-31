Future Of Video News Delivery Is In Apps: Newsy CEO Jim Spencer [VIDEO]

Jim Spencer, the CEO of Newsy, a start-up which produces and distributes video segments edited from from hundreds of news sources, is focused nearly entirely on Apps as the platform to deliver its product.



For an overview on the company and its distribution and monetization strategy, we spoke with Spencer. He told us how the content is being monetized via specialised mobile ad networks, including Transpera, which is now part of Tremor Media.

Last week, in our first interview with Spencer, we published news of the company’s latest funding round.



Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV

