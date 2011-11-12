Three Things That Will Totally Change Your Smartphone Next Year

Photo: Dylan Love

Over at PCWorld, Jared Newman has written some predictions for what 2012 will bring in the world of smartphones.Here are a few we think are spot-on:



Get ready for quad-core processors. Dual-core processors were the standard this year, but PCWorld predicts that it all changes next year. Your phone will be faster than ever.

Leave your wallet at home and pay for stuff with NFC. The technology already exists but it’s taking its sweet time to catch on. As more and more of next year’s phones include it, you’ll see stores offering NFC support.

Mobile Internet gets a huge boost with LTE everywhere. This is the true 4G that we’ve been waiting for — it’ll offer the fastest mobile browsing experience to date.

Check out the rest over at PCWorld >

