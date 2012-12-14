The Future Of Mobile [SLIDES]

Digiday was kind enough to ask me to give a presentation on the mobile industry at their conference in New York today.



Aalysts Marcelo Ballvé and Alex Cocotas and I put together the deck with slides from our BI Intelligence chart and data library.

We’ve posted the deck here. We hope you enjoy it.

BI Intelligence is a research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. Subscribers can download the entire deck as a PDF or PowerPoint, as well as any of the individual charts from the presentation. Please sign up for a free trial here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.