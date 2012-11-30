LinkedIn's Ultimate Plan Is To 'Map Out The Underpinnings Of The Global Economy'

LinkedIn has come along way from being just an online resume tool or a social network, with its news updates and discussion features.



At our IGNITION conference this week, we heard about the company’s most ambitious plans yet from its CEO Jeff Weiner

LinkedIn wants to become a sort of an economic tool that will be able to “map out the underpinnings of the global economy.”

“Imagine a digital representation of every economic opportunity in the world — temporary or full-time jobs,” Weiner told Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget. “Imagine all the skills required to obtain those roles would be digitally represented.”

Find out what LinkedIn may be capable of in the future below:

Produced by Business Insider Video

