THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL [SLIDE DECK]

We hosted our IGNITION: Future of Digital conference on November 27-28 in New York.
To kick off the conference, our BI Intelligence team—Marcelo Ballvé, Alex Cocotas, and I—put together a deck on the current trends in digital media.
We’ve posted the deck here. We hope you enjoy it.
BI Intelligence is a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. Subscribers can download the entire deck as a PDF or PowerPoint, as well as any of the individual charts from the presentation. Please sign up for a free trial here.
