THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL [SLIDE DECK]

Henry Blodget, Alex Cocotas
Internet Connected Devices

We hosted our IGNITION: Future of Digital conference on November 27-28 in New York.

To kick off the conference, our BI Intelligence team—Marcelo Ballvé, Alex Cocotas, and I—put together a deck on the current trends in digital media. 

We’ve posted the deck here. We hope you enjoy it.

BI Intelligence is a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. Subscribers can download the entire deck as a PDF or PowerPoint, as well as any of the individual charts from the presentation. Please sign up for a free trial here.

Like this deck? Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence here >

Like this deck? We'd love to have you as a member of BI Intelligence!

Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.