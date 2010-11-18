The Future Of Air Travel: X-Ray Scanners, Groping, High Ticket Prices And Bankruptcy

Everyone is freaking out about the TSA scanners this week, and maybe a few people will quit flying in protest.



But that’s just a small step south for the airlines.

The huge issue is fuel costs. They are increasing much faster than any gains in efficiency. And although it’s been a wild decade for oil prices, most people agree that prices are going up.

Take a look at airline industry profit margins, from Dr. Charles Schlumberger:

Schlumberger, an airline specialist at the World Bank, gave this presentation at the recent peak oil conference in D.C. His outlook for the airline industry is very dark.

