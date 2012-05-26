EXPERTS: These Are The NFL Teams That Are Going To Dominate The Next Four Seasons

Photo: AP

Several NFL “experts” at ESPN.com came together and evaluated each NFL team based on several factors and projected how well those teams will do over the course of the next four seasons.The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots came out on top, with the Cleveland Browns ranking as the most hopeless franchise in the NFL (see full list below).



The experts graded each team on five criteria including: 1) quality of roster excluding quarterbacks; 2) quarterback; 3) recent draft success and future draft picks team owns; 4) front office; and 5) coaching. Those factors were then each given a different weight with the quality of the current roster deemed most important (32.5 per cent), while the draft and front office were given the least impact (15 per cent each).

Obviously a lot can change in four years, and the experts concede this. But it does give us a snapshot of how each team looks now, and what they may need to improve to become contenders (you can see the full breakdown at ESPN.com).

