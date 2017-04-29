The Marine Corps of the future wants to invade enemy beaches with drones and robots that are armed to the teeth

The Marine Corps showed off experimental gear in a mock beach landing at Camp Pendleton in California. The military of the future could use armed drones and robots to fight the enemy. The new gear would help to keep American service members safe. Marines took part in the exercise by using jet skis, surveillance drones, and much more in what could be a whole new way to engage in combat in the 21st century.

