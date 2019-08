This animated map shows how different our oceans will be by 2050

The future of marine species doesn’t look good. Researchers at the Nippon Foundation and Nereus Program¬†predict that the future food supply of the world will be substantially changed due to climate change and habitat loss. This change could trigger devastating worldwide consequences.¬†

Produced by Grace Raver. Video courtesy of the Nippon Foundation and Nereus Program.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.