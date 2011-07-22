The Ferrari Of The Future Was Designed By Three Korean College Students

Could this be what the next-generation Ferrari looks like?

Three students from Seoul’s Hongik University took first prize in the Ferrari World Design Contest, in which participants from 50 universities around the world designed the “car of the future.”



The Korean team beat out students from IED of Turin and London’s Royal College of Arts, which took the second- and third-place spots, Ferrari said.

All of the design concepts focused on reduced fuel consumption through alternative propulsion systems like hybrid engines. Many of the submissions also focused on “boosting driving pleasure” through weight reduction, according to the company.

Check out the winning design and and those of the runners-up, below:

First Place: Hongik University, Seoul “Eternita”

Second Place: IED of Turin “Xezri”

Third Place: Royal College of Arts, London “Cavallo Bianco”

