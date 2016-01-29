CHART: Morgan Stanley's forecasts for the future of media ad spend in Australia

How big is digital advertising spend going to be in Australia? Here’s what Morgan Stanley thinks:
As a supplementary, they explain that it’s simply to do with changing media habits.
“Looking out to C2020E we expect consumers will continue to spend less time with newspapers/magazines, FTA TV and radio” the Morgan Stanley analysts write in a note to clients, “and more time Internet/Online media (including streaming TV/radio services). Where eyeballs go… we predict ad spend will follow.”
They predict that the increasing strength of global tech giants in the media market will have a significant, negative impact on Australian domestic media companies. There’s more detail on that here.
