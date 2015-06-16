The fusion of native and programmatic advertising is finally underway

BI Intelligence In real-time bidding, digital ads are auctioned off in the milliseconds before a page loads.

Many advertisers and publishers hope to meld native-ad units with programmatic buying tools, and this may finally be possible thanks to a new specification from the Internet Advertising Bureau.

The IAB’s OpenRTB 2.3 spec could underpin a programmatic-native ecosystem if it’s adopted in the ad-tech world.

In simplistic terms, the key to the new spec is the ability to serve up sponsored content that matches the look and feel of a publisher site in real time through automated processes.

In an all-new in-depth research from BI Intelligence that updates our popular July 2014 report on programmatic, we find that the US digital-ad market will reach a programmatic “tipping-point”: For the first time this year, programmatic transactions will be a majority (52%) of non-search digital-ad spend. We estimate 30.6% of total digital-ad spend will go to programmatic real-time bidding (RTB) platforms, and 21.7% will go to non-RTB programmatic.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

The report is full of charts, data, and case studies that can easily be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

