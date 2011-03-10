One Of Facebook's Most Important Partners Files For An IPO

Wozniak on Dancing With The Stars

If you expected Zynga to be the first company to ride Facebook’s coattails to an IPO, you’re wrong: data storage provider Fusion-io, which boasts Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak as part of its management team, announced plans to file for an IPO this morning and revealed that its biggest customer is Facebook.The filing isn’t public yet (Update: it’s now online here.) Fusion-io has not yet disclosed how many shares it plans to sell or the price range for the offering, but it definitely could use the cash: the company had an operating loss $31.5 million on $36 million in revenue last year.



Fusion-io provides hardware that uses flash memory to store large amounts of data, which can dramatically improve the speed that data is written. It sells this hardware to computer makers and companies running big data centres. and Facebook’s new facility in Prineville, Oregon, is reportedly filled with the company’s products. Facebook, IBM, and HP make up 10% of Fusion-io’s revenue.

Last August, the company raised a $45 million round from investors including Andreessen Horowitz — Marc Andreessen also sits on Facebook’s board of directors — Accel, as well as hardware companies Dell and Samsung, bringing the company’s total funding to $111 million.

Wozniak joined the company as its chief scientist in 2008 and has been a vocal evangelist for its technology.

