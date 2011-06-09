The Company That Powers Facebook And Apple Looks Set For A Red-Hot IPO

Photo: SpaceX

Fusion-io, the company that makes flash memory chips that big companies including Facebook and Apple use in their datacenters, has priced its IPO above-range at $19 a range, or a $1.5 billion IPO valuation, AllThingsD reports.Not only that, but brokers seem to be getting orders well above that, so it looks like it’s going to be a roarer.



When Fusion-io set its range, there were concerns about how much of its revenue depends on a small number of clients. Fusion-io makes flash memory for datacenters, which is faster and less power-hungry than hard drives (but more expensive).

Oh, and the company’s Chief Scientist is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Get ready for a huge pop, and probably a roller-coaster.

