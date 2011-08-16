The Ugliest New Tablet OS That You Have To See [PHOTOS]

In a very strange webcast today from Fusion Garage (which included fake applause and 80s-era sound effects), Founder and CEO Chandra Rathakrishnan announced two brand new products: the Grid 10 tablet and the Grid 4 smartphone.
Both new products are built on top of Google’s Android operating system, though Android is hardly recognisable under inches of caked-on makeup known as Grid OS.
The Grid 10 tablet is the spiritual successor to Fusion Garage’s JooJoo tablet, which was dead on arrival.
The Grid 10 and Grid 4 will ship from Fusion Garage’s website and from Amazon on September 15th.
The Grid 10 runs Grid OS, which is built on top of Android. But it looks entirely different.
Founder Rathakrishnan compared Android/Grid OS to UNIX/Mac OS. We can't imagine how this analogy works.
The Grid 10 runs a dual-core Tegra 2 processor and will be available in Wi-Fi and 3G versions, which are $499.99 and $599.99, respectively. The screen is 10.1 inches diagonally, and is 1366 x 768 in resolution--the densest pixels-per-inch tablet out there.
The Grid 4 smartphone also runs Grid OS, and features a dual-core processor, 16GB of internal memory, front and rear facing cameras, and a $399.99 price tag unlocked.
Pretty standard for current-gen Android devices.
We'll hear more details about the Grid 4 this fall, like which carriers Fusion Garage is partnering with.
The messaging centre on the Grid 10 combines social networks and email. It looks pretty clunky to us.
The Grid 10 has a front-facing camera for video chat, but there's no word on what client or protocol it uses for chatting.
Browsing on the Grid 4 is a little more complicated. Tabs are accessed by sliding your thumb along the quarter-circle in the bottom left of the screen.
