The Ugliest New Tablet OS That You Have To See [PHOTOS]

In a very strange webcast today from Fusion Garage (which included fake applause and 80s-era sound effects), Founder and CEO Chandra Rathakrishnan announced two brand new products: the Grid 10 tablet and the Grid 4 smartphone.



Both new products are built on top of Google’s Android operating system, though Android is hardly recognisable under inches of caked-on makeup known as Grid OS.

The Grid 10 tablet is the spiritual successor to Fusion Garage’s JooJoo tablet, which was dead on arrival.

The Grid 10 and Grid 4 will ship from Fusion Garage’s website and from Amazon on September 15th.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.