Jim Furyk was giving an interview at the Barclays in Plainfield, New Jersey when Tuesday’s East Coast Earthquake hit.



He reacted by saying, “earthquake,” in monotone voice. He then waited for the quake to end before continuing with his answer.

Unflappable.

Here’s the video (via SportsGrid):

