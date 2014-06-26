Brad Pitt Returns To Killing Nazis In First Trailer For Movie 'Fury'

Sony Pictures/Columbia Brad Pitt plays sergeant Wardaddy in World War II movie ‘Fury.’

“I started this war killing Germans in Africa, now I’m killing Germans in Germany.”

After 2009’s “Inglourious Basterds,” Brad Pitt is back to killing Nazis in new movie “Fury,” except this time it’s a much more serious film in tone.

Here’s the official synopsis from Sony Pictures:

“April, 1945. As the Allies make their final push in the European Theatre, a battle-hardened army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) commands a Sherman tank and her five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Outnumbered and outgunned, and with a rookie soldier thrust into their platoon, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds in their heroic attempts to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany.”

Don’t expect Pitt to necessarily be the main star of the film. Director David Ayer (“End of Watch“) previously told People Magazine he “set out to make the ultimate tank movie.”

Ayer told People an authentic German Tiger tank was loaned from a museum for use in the film.

Here’s an idea of what one of those looks like:

AP Front view of the German Tiger tank during trials somewhere in Germany on May 6, 1943.

The film also stars Shia LaBeouf, Michael Peña, Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead”), and Scott Eastwood.

“Fury” is in theatres November 14.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.