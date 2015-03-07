Take a virtual test ride of the world's fastest, and completely insane, 'gigacoaster'

The Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, just introduced a brand new rollercoaster, called the “Fury 325.”

According to the park, the Fury 325 will be the fastest and largest roller coaster of its type once it opens March 28, but you don’t have to wait until it opens to experience the ride — and you certainly don’t need to travel down to North Carolina, either.

Carowinds is letting the internet take a test ride of its next monster coaster, which notably includes a 81-degree initial drop and top speeds of 95 miles per hour.

The video is below — but be warned, if you’re afraid of heights or you don’t like roller coasters at all, this video might not be for you.

Named after its peak height of 325 feet, the Fury 325 is technically a “gigacoaster,” since it includes a drop between 300-400 feet, and completes a full circuit, and as such, it will be the tallest and fastest gigacoaster in the world once it’s open. It will also be the longest steel roller coaster in the US, with a total length of nearly 1.3 miles.

