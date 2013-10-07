Site For Government Workers Who Want Temp Work During Shutdown Has Crashed Twice After Heavy Demand

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque The Jefferson Memorial is seen with its entry closed off in Washington, October 1, 2013.

The government shutdown has left many workers in the cold, caught in a political crossfire.

To lift some of the weight of being out of a job, several companies have banded together to create an online job forum to help furloughed workers find work to see them through the shutdown, Daily Dot reports.

Unfurlough.us

went live last Thursday, designed to help connect workers with private sector companies in need of temporary help. As of this morning, 38 jobs were listed, while 32 furloughed job seekers signed up as “freelancers”.

The idea came from several of the startup companies working out of business incubator’s offices. What started out as an idea became a reality within 24 hours, and by Friday, furloughed federal workers and contractors had already begun working thanks to the resources they found on unfurlough.us.

Mike Endale, one of the site’s developers and an employee of Blen Corp, a technology firm in DC, told Business Insider the site has already crashed twice; a testament to its high demand.

This overnight job hunting resource is just the latest step local D.C. businesses have taken to ease the impact on some 800,000 furloughed federal workers.

