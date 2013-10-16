Furloughed FBI Agents Make Drug Busts Without Pay

Furloughed FBI agents made a series of drug busts near San Francisco, raiding six locations including a home on the same block as a middle school and a daycare center,

according toABC 7.

While the agents aren’t being paid because of the government shutdown, they decided they couldn’t wait to break up the dangerous drug cartel, according to ABC. The news report didn’t elaborate on what the five other locations were.

“We needed to stop this individual and organised crime ring here in the East Bay immediately. And that’s why we chose to do it today,” FBI spokesperson Peter Lee told ABC.

Agents found cocaine in the house near the middle school. The FBI arrested several people during the drug busts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.