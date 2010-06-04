Flotilla Crisis About To Get WAY More Tense, As US Citizen Is Identified Among The Dead

Israeli soldiers killed 19 year old American citizen Furkan Dogan in their Monday raid on an alleged aid convoy, according to the Washington Post (originally reported by the Hurriyet Port).



Dogan, who was born in Turkey, is one of the 9 dead returned to Turkey today. He was participating in the Gaza aid flotilla that was carrying “construction materials, medicine, school paper” and other items for the blockaded portion of Palestine.

Needless to say, this makes the difficult position of the US even harder, and isolates Israel even further.

Another boat heading for the Gaza strip has turned back, rather than carry on with its aid mission.

South Africa has also recalled its diplomat to Israel, adding to the political fall out.

Photo from the Hurriyet Port.

