Furious Obama Calls Terror Plane A Mistake, Vows It Won't Happen Again, Orders Inquiry

President Barack Obama, described by aides as furious over yesterday’s terror plane incident, has ordered an internal review to determine how the decision was made.



“It was a mistake, as was stated … and it will not happen again,” Obama said in response to questions from reporters.

White House press secretary Robert Gibbs said in a briefing earlier today that deputy chief of staff Jim Messina will lead the review. Gibbs said the point is to determine “why that decision was made and to ensure that it never happens again.”

Faster please, Mr. President. There’s no reason why you should put your credibility on the line by waiting to fire Louis Caldera, the man in charge of Air Force One, for scaring the bejeezus out of New Yorkers for a silly photo op.

