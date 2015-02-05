The new 'Furious 7' trailer is packed full of cars, explosions, and ridiculous stunts

Days after Super Bowl Sunday, Universal has released the second full trailer for the next “Fast and Furious” instalment — “Furious 7.”

In addition to cars parachuting from planes and a car flying across skyscrapers, we get a better look at the sequel’s new villain Deckard Shaw, a special forces assassin, who will be played by Jason Statham.

There are also women fighting in cocktail dresses in heels.

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Ludacris, Tyrese, and Michelle Rodriguez all return along with the addition of Kurt Russell to the cast.

“Furious 7” is in theatres April 3 and is expected to be one of the year’s biggest movies.

