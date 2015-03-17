Fans are freaking out over a surprise screening of 'Furious 7' at SXSW

Kirsten Acuna

The next instalment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, “Furious 7,” isn’t in theatres until April, but if you were in Austin, Texas this weekend you may have had the chance to see it.

Universal Pictures held a private screening to premiere the film late Sunday evening at the Paramount Theatre during SXSW, the music, film, and interactive festival.

Tyrese was in attendance to premiere the film for fans.

Tyrese furious 7 sxswMichael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW

The seventh film in the long-running franchise is an emotional one. Originally set for release summer 2014, the film was put on hold after the death of lead actor Paul Walker in November 2013.

The screening went from midnight to nearly 3 a.m. 

Furious 7 screeningMichael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW

The verdict? 

Fans loved it.

Fans say the film is a great send-off for Walker’s character. 

Some say it’s so good that it may be the best in the franchise yet.

Don’t plan on seeing many spoilers for the film. Producer Neal Moritz, who was also in attendance, asked fans to not share the fate of Walker’s character on screen, according to MTV.

“We obviously lost a dear friend, brother, comrade when we were making this movie,” said Moritz speaking of Walker. “He was really the best guy I ever met in my world — in my life. When we decided we were going to continue this movie, we were determined to honour his legacy and our love for him forever. I just want to ask one big favour of everybody. You guys are going to get to see the movie tonight without knowing what happens to Paul’s storyline. Whatever you want to say after the movie is cool, but please let future audiences see it the way you’re going to see it tonight.”

“I’m so proud of what we’ve done,” Moritz added. “And I know Paul Walker would be smiling down on all of us.”

“Furious 7” is in theatres April 3, 2015.

Check out a trailer for the film below.

 

