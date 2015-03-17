Fans are freaking out over a surprise screening of 'Furious 7' at SXSW

The next instalment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, “Furious 7,” isn’t in theatres until April, but if you were in Austin, Texas this weekend you may have had the chance to see it.

Universal Pictures held a private screening to premiere the film late Sunday evening at the Paramount Theatre during SXSW, the music, film, and interactive festival.

Tyrese was in attendance to premiere the film for fans.

The seventh film in the long-running franchise is an emotional one. Originally set for release summer 2014, the film was put on hold after the death of lead actor Paul Walker in November 2013.

The screening went from midnight to nearly 3 a.m.

The verdict?

Fans loved it.

#Furious7 was incredible. The love & respect the actors have for each other gave the movie so much more meaning. #ForPaul #SXSW #SXSWFilm

— Mike Carreon (@THEMikeCarreon) March 16, 2015

This whole #Furious7 surprise screening was electric. Thx to the #SXSWFILM team for pulling it together. Audience energy was unparalleled.

— Ed Travis (@Ed_Travis) March 16, 2015

#Furious7 was fantastic with the #SXSW2015 crowd. Hell of a entertaining and surprisingly moving film. @TheRock is comedic gold. #ForPaul

— Jon Partridge (@Texas_Jon) March 16, 2015

Fans say the film is a great send-off for Walker’s character.

No spoilers, but it’s a beautiful and emotional send-off for Paul Walker. Incredibly well done. #Furious7 #ForPaul

— Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) March 16, 2015

Some say it’s so good that it may be the best in the franchise yet.

#Furious7 is a blast. Fantastic action, humour and a lot of heart. Possibly the best yet from the franchise. Incredibly dignified ending.

— Jon Partridge (@Texas_Jon) March 16, 2015

#Furious7 was an action-packed blast. #SXSW DUG it. If these movies keep being so damn fun, there’s no reason for the franchise to ever die.

— Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) March 16, 2015

I never heard so many claps & cheers in a movie before like I just experienced in #Furious7 @SXSW screening. I was blown away by the movie.

— Kenny Santana (@qnoy2k) March 16, 2015

Don’t plan on seeing many spoilers for the film. Producer Neal Moritz, who was also in attendance, asked fans to not share the fate of Walker’s character on screen, according to MTV.

“We obviously lost a dear friend, brother, comrade when we were making this movie,” said Moritz speaking of Walker. “He was really the best guy I ever met in my world — in my life. When we decided we were going to continue this movie, we were determined to honour his legacy and our love for him forever. I just want to ask one big favour of everybody. You guys are going to get to see the movie tonight without knowing what happens to Paul’s storyline. Whatever you want to say after the movie is cool, but please let future audiences see it the way you’re going to see it tonight.”

“I’m so proud of what we’ve done,” Moritz added. “And I know Paul Walker would be smiling down on all of us.”

“Furious 7” is in theatres April 3, 2015.

Check out a trailer for the film below.

