The new 'Furious 7' trailer is ridiculous

Explosions, cars parachuting from aeroplanes, and girls fighting in dresses.
Universal just released an action-packed new trailer for “Furious 7,” the latest film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, and you’ll need to watch it again to make sure you caught everything going on.
There’s a scene where the Rock brandishes a machine gun, and, to top it all off, a car crashes through a high-rise building into another building.
It looks ridiculous, and we’re going to enjoy every moment of it.
Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and the rest of the “Fast & Furious” crew return for the sequel along with Paul Walker in his final film role.
“Furious 7” is in theatres April 3.
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.