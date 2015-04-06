Fans are uploading the emotional ending to 'Furious 7' online

Warning: There are some spoilers ahead.

“It’s been a long day, without you my friend. And, I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again. We’ve come a long way from where we began. Oh, I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again.”

Those are the first lyrics to the emotionally-charged Paul Walker tribute at the end of “Furious 7” that will undoubtedly leave most fans of the series in tears. Walker, the costar of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, died in November 2013.

Wiz Khalifa wrote the song, titled “See You Again,” for the film. You can listen to it below.

In the scene, Vin Diesel and Paul Walker drive along side by side for “one last ride,” one of the phrases that has been synonymous with the film’s marketing.

The scene directly echoes the end of the first film from 2001 in which Diesel and Walker’s characters street race and attempt to outrun a train.

When the movie first premiered during seven early screenings for fans in mid-March, Vin Dieselasked them not to spoil the end for others who haven’t seen it yet.

“Know that you are a select few that have been allowed to see this movie before April 3,” Diesel told an audience in Los Angeles. “So, think about that. And allow people to enjoy the movie and discover it for themselves.”

Now, that the movie has been made available to the public, it’s one of the biggest scenes fans are talking about from the film.

Mike Knobloch, president of film music and publishing at Universal Pictures, described the song and scene as a “celebration of Paul’s life” to the Huffington Post.

Fans agreed, taking to Twitter using the hashtag #ForPaul that appears at the end of the film to discuss the scene, Walker’s performance, and the film in general.