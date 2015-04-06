The 15 coolest cars from the Fast and Furious movies

Since the release of the first movie in 2001, the Fast and Furious film series has become into a cultural phenomenon. Box office receipts the billions have transformed a niche LA street-racing movie into a mega-budget transcontinental heist franchise. The success looks set to continue, with “Furious 7” expected to rake in more than $US100 million this weekend.

At the heart of the movies remain two constants — family and cars. We cover cars, so we’ve come up with a list of the 15 coolest cars from the movies. They aren’t the flashiest or the most expensive, but they are active members of the cast and contribute to the storyline as much as their human counterparts. But we did favour cars driven by the main characters, as well as those with history and an automotive pedigree.

15. This 2002-2005 Acura NSX -- driven by Jordana Brewster's Mia -- help break Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto out of jail. 14. This 1995-98 Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 appeared in the first film of the series and is one of many various Skyline models to appear in the films. 13. Sold from 1966-76, the Jenson Interceptor was hand-built in the UK with styling from Italy and a Chrysler V8 engine under the hood. Michelle Rodriguez's Letty drive the English sports car in the sixth film of the franchise. 12. The $3.4-million Lykan Hypersport is the UAE's first supercar and the only car from 'Furious 7' to make the list. 11. The 1970 Dodge Daytona was a NASCAR icon in its day and represents the pinnacle of the muscle-car era. Naturally, it was Dom's car of choice to race Letty's Jenson. 10. The Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 is the final GT-R to officially carry the Skyline name. The car is a favourite of both the late Paul Walker and his character, Brian O'Conner. The R34 made its FF debut in the second of film of the series. 9. Built from 1969-72, the PCG10 is the original Nissan Skyline GT-R. In 'Fast Five,' Brian and Mia drive the car through the streets of Rio. 8. The Mark I Ford Escort RS was one of Europe's most potent rally racers in the early 1970s. In the sixth film, Tyrese's Romain Pierce escapes a marauding tank by jumping onto the Ford's roof. 7. The Rock's Agent Luke Hobbs is a big guy, so naturally he requires a big vehicle -- such as the Terradyne Gurkha seen here on the streets of Rio in 'Fast Five.' 6. Since his debut in 'Tokyo Drift,' Sung Kang's Han has become a fan favourite. His car of choice is a Veilside modified Mazda FD RX-7. 5. The fifth-generation Honda Civic isn't a fancy car, but it has been a street-racing staple for years. In the'Fast and Furious' series, a convoy of souped-up black Civics with green neon lights are the audience's introduction to Dom and his crew. To this day, the Civic's drive underneath a semi-truck remains one of the most legendary 'Fast and Furious' stunts. 4. This FD RX-7 is the audience's introduction to the unbeatable Dominic Torreto's racing prowess. 3. Before the hot exotics, Brian's car of choice was this 1998-99 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS. Even with a big turbo and loads of nitrous oxide, Brian couldn't beat Dom. 2. After the Eclipse, Walker's Brian moved on to something faster in the form of this late 90s Toyota Supra Turbo. 1. With the Supra at #2, the winner could only be Dom's all-conquering black 1969 Dodge Charger. Here are the coolest Bond cars of all time ... DON'T MISS: The 10 Ultimate Bond Cars



