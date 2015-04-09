Here are the car brands that appear the most in 'Furious 7'

“Furious 7” broke box-office records when it debuted in theatres over Easter weekend.

The film has already made over $US406 million worldwide, and is on track to be the first $US1 billion movie of 2015.

While you’ll most definitely remember the ridiculous, over-the-top stunts from the movie, can you recall all the cars you saw?

Concave Brand Tracking, a market company which tracks and analyses brands in entertainment content, identified around 30 different cars in the film.

Concave provided us with lists of the top 10 car brands featured in the last three “Fast and Furious” films, “Fast Five,” “Fast and Furious 6,” and “Furious 7.”

Here are the top 10 car brands featured in “Furious 7”:

1. Dodge 2. Chevrolet 3. W Motors 4. Plymouth 5. Subaru 6. Maserati 7. Mercedes-Benz 8. Nissan 9. Audi 10. Aston Martin

Dodge was the most visible car brand seen in both “Fast Five” and “Furious 7.” BMW tied Dodge for the most brand visibility in “Fast and Furious 6.”

Below, you can see the top 10 car brands featured in “Fast Five,” “Fast and Furious 6,” and “Furious 7”:

Even though Dodge cars can be seen on screen more than double the amount of a Chevrolet vehicle (5 minutes and 33 seconds vs. 2 minutes and 41 seconds), Concave notes Dodge’s appearances in “Furious 7” are mostly (92%) subtle with no discernible logo time on screen.

The logo names for W Motors, Subaru, and Audi are all considered 100% visible.

In addition, Concave broke down the cars associated with the main six cast members the most.

Fans of the series shouldn’t be surprised to see Dodge is linked most closely to Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). Since the first film, his car of choice has been a classic American muscle car.

Universal Dom’s classic Charger in ‘Fast and the Furious.’

Tyrese is mostly seen with the Chevrolet brand, while Jason Statham’s villain Deckard Shaw is associated with a Maserati most of the time. Walker’s character Brian O’Conner can be seen with five different car brands including Nissan and Subaru.

You can see Concave’s studyhere.

