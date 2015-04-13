'Furious 7' has already made over $800 million and that's tremendous

Universal The ‘Furious 7’ crew is killing it at the box office.

The seventh “Fast and Furious” film, “Furious 7,” dominated the box office for the second weekend in a row.

After a record debut of $US147 million Easter weekend, “Furious 7,” brought in another $US60.6 million at theatres.

Only 11 movies have ever had a better second weekend at the domestic box office.

The last time a movie performed that well was “American Sniper” with $US64.6 million in its second week.

With $US800 million worldwide, “Furious 7” is on track to be the first $US1 billion movie of the year. Disney’s anticipated “Avengers” and “Star Wars” sequels are expected to be big hits later this year.

Here are a few moments highlighting how big of a streak “Furious 7” and Universal Studios is having at the box office:

“Furious 7” still has two more weekends to rake in even more money domestically until Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” officially kicks off the summer box office May 1.

