'Furious 7' has already made over $800 million and that's tremendous

The seventh “Fast and Furious” film, “Furious 7,” dominated the box office for the second weekend in a row.
After a record debut of $US147 million Easter weekend, “Furious 7,” brought in another $US60.6 million at theatres.
Only 11 movies have ever had a better second weekend at the domestic box office.
The last time a movie performed that well was “American Sniper” with $US64.6 million in its second week.
With $US800 million worldwide, “Furious 7” is on track to be the first $US1 billion movie of the year. Disney’s anticipated “Avengers” and “Star Wars” sequels are expected to be big hits later this year.
Here are a few moments highlighting how big of a streak “Furious 7” and Universal Studios is having at the box office:
- The film is currently number one in 67 countries.
- It had the largest debut in China ever with $US68.6 million. (That’s even slightly more than how much the film made its first day domestically.)
- The film had the largest four-day opening weekend ever in Russia ($US15 million).
- It’s the highest-grossing opening weekend in April ($US147 million). Previously, that title belonged to “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” ($US95 million).
- “Furious 7” is now the highest-grossing “Fast and Furious” movie in the franchise both domestically and worldwide. Previously, “Fast and Furious 6” held the record earning $US788.7 million worldwide.
- It’s Universal’s second hit movie of the year. On Valentine’s Day, the studio released the highly-anticipated “Fifty Shades of Grey,” which has grossed over $US566 million worldwide to date on an estimated $US40 million budget.
- The studio’s not done yet. Expect another big hit in June when the next “Jurassic Park” film is released. Chris Pratt, who became a big star in 2014 for hits “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The LEGO Movie,” will lead the franchise.
“Furious 7” still has two more weekends to rake in even more money domestically until Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” officially kicks off the summer box office May 1.
NOW WATCH: Here’s how the stars of ‘Fast & Furious’ have changed over the years
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.