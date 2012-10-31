Furby, Cabbage Patch Kids, And Twister Are Suddenly Back In Style

Parents up and down the country will be rushing to get their hands on web-shooting Spiderman figurines, a Nerf gun that can hit victims up to 75ft away, and ghoulish dolls such as Frankie Stein and Draculaura, if predictions for the most sought after toys this Christmas are to be believed.



The “baker’s dozen” of 13 dream toys chosen by the Toy Retailers Association (TRA) also include new spins on old classics such as a Lego version of the Mines of Moria sequence from the Lord of the Rings films and an electronic dance version of Hasbro’s popular family game Twister.

Other names parents may remember from their own childhoods include Furby and Cabbage Patch Kids.

The 13 were whittled down from a longlist of 79 toys by the trade body for toy retailers. Gary Grant, chairman of the selection panel, said: “There are some toys that hold an enduring place in the hearts of children for generations, and this year we’ve seen the toy industry come up trumps by reinvigorating these classic favourites for 2012.

“We also continue to see technology being woven into toys to add extra dimensions to the play experience – whether this is the use of apps, interactivity, touch screens or integrated multi-functions such as e-readers and cameras.”

The UK toy market is the biggest in Europe, worth £2.9bn in 2011 with Christmas responsible for £1bn or 34% of annual sales. The TRA said 110m toys were sold for Christmas 2011 at an average spend of £9.21 each.

The cheapest toys on the main list are the Monster High range of Ghoul Rule dolls, retailing at £22.99 each (£18.39 on Amazon), while the most expensive is the LeapPad 2 tablet computer, which has a RRP of £89.99 (currently £69.99 at Amazon).

But there is arguably nothing on this year’s list to rival the yuck factor of one of last year’s crop – the Doggie Doo, a plastic dog that poos out plasticine.

The top 13 in full

Cabbage Patch Kids, JAKKS Pacific, RRP £29.99

Furby, Hasbro, RRP £59.99

InnoTab 2, VTech, RRP £84.99

Jake and the Neverland Pirates – Pirate Ship Bucky, Mattel, RRP £49.99

LeapPad 2, Leapfrog Toys, RRP £89.99

Lego Friends: Olivia’s House, Lego, RRP £69.99

Lego The Lord of the Rings: The Mines of Moria, Lego, £68.99

Mike the Knight’s Deluxe Glendragon Playset, Character Options, £29.99

Monster High Ghouls Rule Dolls, Mattel, RRP £22.99

My Moshi Home, Vivid Imaginations, RRP £39.99

Nerf N-Strike Elite Hail-Fire, Hasbro, RRP £44.99

Twister Dance, Hasbro, RRP £26.99

Web Shooting Spider-Man, Hasbro, RRP £34.99

This article originally appeared on guardian.co.uk

