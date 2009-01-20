Fur In Fashion For Inauguration Weekend

Everywhere you looked in DC this weekend there were ladies—and men (memo to the gentleman wearing the full-length chinchilla at the Donavan House lobby: We kind of wanted to mug you/pet your coat)—wearing fur the likes you haven’t seen since Scarsdale circa 1961.



No one was sheepish about it, either, and no one looked this bit concerned that a PETA supporter would douse them with red paint. This piqued our curiosity. We contacted PETA and seems that the group has changed their tactics, for this event, at least. From spokesman, Michael McGraw:

“A fur coat used to be a badge of having arrived; now it’s a badge of having no heart. At a time when tens of thousands of people are losing jobs and wondering how they’ll make ends meet, the sort of crass greed

and insensitivity represented by every fur makes people who wear it look out of touch. There’s nothing more old hat than a fur coat and it’s especially ironic that someone coming for the inauguration, a celebration of progressiveness, would wear such a throwback to a less enlightened time. Caveman couture has no place in 2009.”

Hmm, not so sure how well this fashion guilt strategy is working in the minus 75 degree weather.

But there may be a good reason, and supposedly related to Fairfield Greenwich, why PETA wasn’t there in person.

Image via New York Social Diary.

