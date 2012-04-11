Here's What Went Down When Facebook Acquired Instagram, According To 'The Filtered Network'

Facebook purchased Instagram for $1 billion just yesterday, but the behind-the-scenes of the sale is already being envisioned on-screen in this hilarious “The Filter Network” video.



In the latest from FunnyorDie, voices are dubbed over actors’ from “The Social Network” to have Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jesse Eisenberg, say things like “Why not offer an app that’s just pictures of food, sky, sunsets and more food?”

Well done, FunnyorDie. We vote “Funny.”

Watch the entire video below.



The Filtered Network – watch more funny videos



Now check out 15 celebrities you should be following on Instagram >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.