LOL: FunnyOrDie.com Offers A Peek Into Goldman Sachs' Board Room

Are we still talking about Greg Smith?



Anyway, the fine folks over at Funny Or Die have finally put together a video addressing the Greg Smith debacle through the lens of a Goldman Sachs’ board room meeting.

Actors Neal McDonough and Kyle MacLachlan play bankers who are strategising until their meeting is interrupted by members of the Anti-Muppet Defamation League.

The script is pretty ridiculous. But apparently, this is how much of America view Goldman Sachs.

Here’s the video courtesy of FunnyOrDie.com:



Muppets vs. Goldman Sachs from Neal McDonough



