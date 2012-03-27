LOL: FunnyOrDie.com Offers A Peek Into Goldman Sachs' Board Room

Are we still talking about Greg Smith?
Anyway, the fine folks over at Funny Or Die have finally put together a video addressing the Greg Smith debacle through the lens of a Goldman Sachs’ board room meeting.
Actors Neal McDonough and Kyle MacLachlan play bankers who are strategising until their meeting is interrupted by members of the Anti-Muppet Defamation League.
The script is pretty ridiculous. But apparently, this is how much of America view Goldman Sachs.
Here’s the video courtesy of FunnyOrDie.com:
Muppets vs. Goldman Sachs from Neal McDonough
