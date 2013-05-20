The Hilarious Things Passengers Say On Virgin Airlines

Dylan Love
Virgin stewardesses, flight attendants, Virgin airlines

Someone at Virgin Airlines had the foresight to install seat-to-seat chat capabilities to let passengers write messages to each other while in flight.

Imgur user MangoMuffinz posted screenshots of some of the funnier conversations that passengers have had with each other.

We can’t confirm that these are genuine and at least one or two are probably fake, so take these for what they’re worth – an innocent chuckle.

Want to see how cool iOS 7 could be?

Apple Needs To Steal These Features For iOS 7, Pronto >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.