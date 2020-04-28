Mirrorpix/Contributor/Getty Images ‘Billy the Budgie’ makes a quick visit to the barber shop in 1958.

Plenty of hilarious moments have been perfectly captured over the years.

From canoeing down a flooded street to Batman helping a group of kids cross the street, these photos are sure to crack you up.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Laughter is a universal language. From animals acting like humans to famous people – Audrey Hepburn, the Three Stooges – in funny scenarios, these vintage pics are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Keep scrolling to see 32 historical photos that will make you laugh.

Now that’s a mouthful.

Keystone/Getty Images The Minsky Carnival Showgirls compete in a 1949 spaghetti-swooshing contest.

Apparently spaghetti-swooshing contests – in which participants had to polish off a bowl of noodles by only using their faces, lips, and tongues – were a thing in the 1940s.

Here, the Minsky Carnival Showgirls compete in such a contest.

There’s nothing like a close shave.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Circa 1960, English comedian Eric Sykes revives the ‘mass shaving machine.’

Or 12, as the case may be.

Invented in the 19th century, the “mass shaving machine” can shave a dozen men simultaneously.Eric Sykes, an English comedian, demonstrated the device on an unaired pilot for a TV series about 1800s innovations.

It’s hard to say what’s funnier about this photo — the outfits or the snow.

Ian Tyas/Getty Images Circa 1975, two landladies in Skegness, England, wear vintage bathing costumes from 1914.

In a publicity shot taken in the 1970s, two ladies in Skegness, a seaside town in Lincolnshire, England, wear vintage bathing costumes from 1914.

She’s having a good fur day.

Paul Fievez/BIPS/Hulton Archive/Getty Images A dog with its fur set in curlers at a hairdressing salon in London, circa 1968.

The hair of the dog was never more chic.

You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make her drink.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Anne Fenton having a drink in the bar of the Hotel Marazion in Cornwall, England, with her grey mare Anita.

Unless she has a personalised basin, that is.

So this is how musicians cool off on a hot day.

Keystone/Getty Images Circa 1966, a musician uses his instrument as a sun shade.

A musician at Miami University in Florida found a novel way to use his instrument on a hot day.

Why did the chicken cross the road?

Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images A policeman holds up traffic to allow four Egg Chicks to cross the bridge at the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London, circa 1966.

Apparently to publicise the British Egg Marketing Board.

Quit horsing around.

You’ll make a complete foal of yourself.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to fashion.

Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty Images Gertrude Shilling, mother of hat designer and milliner David Shilling, with one of her son’s characteristically flamboyant hats, circa 1971.

Hats off to this fashionable lady, the mother of famous English milliner David Shilling.

What’s black and white and read all over?

Fox Photos/Getty Images Circa 1954, fans at Wimbledon make hats from newspapers to shield their heads from the sun.

A stylish newspaper hat, that’s what.

This guy is hogging the spotlight.

Fox Photos/Getty Images Circa 1933, a large pig at a farm in Hertfordshire, England, has a chat with a census taker.

Sow what? He likes the attention.

Now that’s how you multitask.

John Pratt/Getty Images British actress Barbara Roscoe cooks while using a hairdryer in her home, circa 1963.

As British actress Barbara Roscoe demonstrates, why go to a salon when you can dry your hair and cook at the same time?

This image gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “soap opera.”

Fox Photos/Getty Images Circa 1930, tenor Enrico Murzio practices singing while taking a bath.

Some people think better while taking a bath – and some sing better.

That’s one shell of a ride.

Fox Photos/Getty Images The Lusty sisters, Diana and Zena, well-known in show-jumping circles, try out their paces on two turtles, circa 1936.

Slow and steady wins the race.

Row, row, row your boat gently down the street.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images American actress Myrna Loy rows a canoe down a flooded street, circa 1925.

Myrna Loy, an American film, television, and stage actress, illustrates an alternative mode of transportation during inclement weather.

Even Roman warriors enjoy tea time.

Monty Fresco/Getty Images Circa 1956, comedienne and singer Gracie Fields drinks tea with vaudeville entertainer Bud Flanagan.

As captured during the 1956 Royal Command Performance, Gracie Fields, a comedienne and singer, drinks tea with music hall and vaudeville entertainer Bud Flanagan, who’s dressed as a Roman centurion.

It’s hard to top the classic antics of Moe, Larry, and Curly — aka the Three Stooges.

Fox Photos/Getty Images Circa 1939, Moe Howard plugs his ears as fellow Stooges Larry Fine and Curly Howard slurp soup loudly.

Larry Fine and Curly Howard slurp soup loudly – much to the chagrin of fellow Stooge Moe Howard, who plugs his ears to drown out the sound.

If there’s an elephant in the room, proceed accordion-ly.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images An elephant listens to accordion music, circa 1940.

This accordion player is getting a glowing “one trunk up” review.

“Key change.” “Yes, chef!”

It sounds like music is on the menu.

LeBron would give these b-ballers a seal of approval.

Evans/Getty Images Two seals play basketball at the San Diego Zoo, circa 1950.

They could score big in the championship tidal match.

Two heads are better than one.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images American actor Mel Ferrer covers his wife, screen icon Audrey Hepburn, in his coat, circa 1956.

On a road near Paris, France, Audrey Hepburn and her first husband, Mel Ferrer, bundle up.

They’re just monkeying around.

Keystone Features/Getty Images The American pop band the Monkees during a silly photo shoot, circa 1967.

For this photo, Davy Jones buried fellow Monkees band mates Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz up to their necks in sand.

When Batman isn’t saving Gotham, he’s helping these adorable kids cross the street.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Adam West, in character as Batman, circa 1967.

Hopefully no supervillains were harmed in the making of this road safety video featuring “Batman” actor Adam West. It was filmed in London’s Kensington neighbourhood in the 1960s.

Someone’s on the naughty list.

Evening Standard via Getty Images Circa 1975, a woman is sceptical of a far-from-jolly man dressed as Santa.

This Santa Claus looks sullen rather than Jolly.

Dinner is served.

BIPS/Getty Images Circa 1984, a butler serves a meal to a table of dogs at a restaurant in Knightsbridge, London, to mark the launch of a new dog food.

It may be a dog-eat-dog world – but things aren’t so bad when you’re a pampered pooch.

It’s a zoo in here.

Fox Photos/Getty Images Comet, an elephant from Chessington Zoo, spends the weekend as a waiter at the Trocadero Restaurant in Piccadilly Circus, London, circa 1938.

The service at this restaurant is wild.

He has his geese in a row.

Fox Photos/Getty Images A little boy dressed as a policeman holds up a car to allow a gaggle of geese to cross a country road, circa 1934.

It’s hard not to giggle at this gaggle.

The human water ski must have fallen out of style.

Fox Photos/Getty Images Circa 1973, Barbara Clack skis on human water skis, Joker Osborn and Ken White, champion skiers at Cypress Gardens, Florida.

This doesn’t look very comfortable.

Hey, who are you looking at?

Tim Graham/Getty Images Circa 1968, a two-year-old spreads her paint liberally during an art class in London for young children.

This two-year-old decided to paint outside the box – or, rather, off the canvas.

This dog is composing the next Great Canine Novel.

John Pratt/Getty Images An Alsatian dog named Petra answers her fan mail on the British kids’ show ‘Blue Peter,’ circa 1964.

Life as a writer can be ruff.

There’s nothing funny about smoking — but try not to smile while looking at this photo.

John Pratt/Getty Images British film producer James Carreras lights a cigar for a skull held by William Castle, an American film producer and director, circa 1962.

He was a fellow of infinite jest.

You can pick your friends and you can pick your nose…

Keystone/Getty Images Circa 1959, German triplets pick their noses while dressed in traditional outfits.

…but you can’t pick your siblings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.