32 historical photos that will make you laugh

Laughter is a universal language. From animals acting like humans to famous people – Audrey Hepburn, the Three Stooges – in funny scenarios, these vintage pics are sure to bring a smile to your face.
Now that’s a mouthful.
Apparently spaghetti-swooshing contests – in which participants had to polish off a bowl of noodles by only using their faces, lips, and tongues – were a thing in the 1940s.
Here, the Minsky Carnival Showgirls compete in such a contest.
There’s nothing like a close shave.
Or 12, as the case may be.
Invented in the 19th century, the “mass shaving machine” can shave a dozen men simultaneously.Eric Sykes, an English comedian, demonstrated the device on an unaired pilot for a TV series about 1800s innovations.
It’s hard to say what’s funnier about this photo — the outfits or the snow.
In a publicity shot taken in the 1970s, two ladies in Skegness, a seaside town in Lincolnshire, England, wear vintage bathing costumes from 1914.
She’s having a good fur day.
The hair of the dog was never more chic.
You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make her drink.
Unless she has a personalised basin, that is.
So this is how musicians cool off on a hot day.
A musician at Miami University in Florida found a novel way to use his instrument on a hot day.
Why did the chicken cross the road?
Apparently to publicise the British Egg Marketing Board.
Quit horsing around.
You’ll make a complete foal of yourself.
The sky’s the limit when it comes to fashion.
Hats off to this fashionable lady, the mother of famous English milliner David Shilling.
What’s black and white and read all over?
A stylish newspaper hat, that’s what.
This guy is hogging the spotlight.
Sow what? He likes the attention.
Now that’s how you multitask.
As British actress Barbara Roscoe demonstrates, why go to a salon when you can dry your hair and cook at the same time?
This image gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “soap opera.”
Some people think better while taking a bath – and some sing better.
That’s one shell of a ride.
Slow and steady wins the race.
Row, row, row your boat gently down the street.
Myrna Loy, an American film, television, and stage actress, illustrates an alternative mode of transportation during inclement weather.
Even Roman warriors enjoy tea time.
As captured during the 1956 Royal Command Performance, Gracie Fields, a comedienne and singer, drinks tea with music hall and vaudeville entertainer Bud Flanagan, who’s dressed as a Roman centurion.
It’s hard to top the classic antics of Moe, Larry, and Curly — aka the Three Stooges.
Larry Fine and Curly Howard slurp soup loudly – much to the chagrin of fellow Stooge Moe Howard, who plugs his ears to drown out the sound.
If there’s an elephant in the room, proceed accordion-ly.
This accordion player is getting a glowing “one trunk up” review.
“Key change.” “Yes, chef!”
It sounds like music is on the menu.
LeBron would give these b-ballers a seal of approval.
They could score big in the championship tidal match.
Two heads are better than one.
On a road near Paris, France, Audrey Hepburn and her first husband, Mel Ferrer, bundle up.
They’re just monkeying around.
For this photo, Davy Jones buried fellow Monkees band mates Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz up to their necks in sand.
When Batman isn’t saving Gotham, he’s helping these adorable kids cross the street.
Hopefully no supervillains were harmed in the making of this road safety video featuring “Batman” actor Adam West. It was filmed in London’s Kensington neighbourhood in the 1960s.
Someone’s on the naughty list.
This Santa Claus looks sullen rather than Jolly.
Dinner is served.
It may be a dog-eat-dog world – but things aren’t so bad when you’re a pampered pooch.
It’s a zoo in here.
The service at this restaurant is wild.
He has his geese in a row.
It’s hard not to giggle at this gaggle.
The human water ski must have fallen out of style.
This doesn’t look very comfortable.
Hey, who are you looking at?
This two-year-old decided to paint outside the box – or, rather, off the canvas.
This dog is composing the next Great Canine Novel.
Life as a writer can be ruff.
There’s nothing funny about smoking — but try not to smile while looking at this photo.
He was a fellow of infinite jest.
You can pick your friends and you can pick your nose…
…but you can’t pick your siblings.
