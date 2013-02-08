This Funny Video Of A Baby Awoken To 'Gangnam Style' Has Gone Viral

Turns out Psy’s hit song “Gangnam Style” is so catchy it can even wake a sleeping baby.



And while “Gangnam Style” made YouTube history by getting over a billion views, “My little girl Amaya sleeping peacefully until her favourite song comes on” has almost a million views and counting.

And the dancing baby is almost upstaged by her laughing sister. Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO:

Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ makes YouTube history with 1 billion views >

Willow Smith turned down the lead in ‘Annie’ because she just wants to be a kid >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.