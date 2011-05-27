FUNNY VIDEO: All The Big Websites Mocking Facebook (But Really Mocking MySpace)

The guys (and they really are guys) at CollegeHumor have a funny video of the “roast” of Facebook by all the other big social websites (and, for some reason, Google).



But what’s actually funny about the video is that while it’s supposed to be about mocking Facebook, it really mocks MySpace ruthlessly.

Ah, MySpace.

Watch:



(Via Mashable & All Facebook)

