This Video Is A Hilarious Reminder Of How Shallow People Are Even When They Say They're Looking For Love

Few holidays leave the population more ambivalent than Valentine’s Day. It’s either a day to commemorate your paired-off bliss or a stark reminder about your status of “single.”

Don’t let the latter bog you down.

Instead, watch this video by YouTube comedian Paul Gale, then kiss your preconceived dating notions goodbye and hit up Tinder or something. This movie presents itself as a heartwarming romantic short film, but it’s actually hilarious.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

