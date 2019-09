CollegeHumor has a hilarious video that makes us feel bad for venture capitalists.



Two cocky entrepreneurs walk in for a meeting, throw around a ton of buzz words, and have no idea what their vision for their startup is.

We’re afraid this happens more often than not.

Take a few minutes to watch if you want a good laugh:



