This Is One Of The Funniest Tweets About Microsoft's Surface PC We've Seen

Microsoft hasn’t told us exactly how many Surface PCs its sold, but not nearly as many as say, the iPad.

Except for near Microsoft’s home turf of Seattle, it’s hard to spot one in the wild. Not impossible. (We saw one in a Starbucks in Mountain View, Calif., across the street from Google’s headquarters). But it’s still rare.

So we loved this sarcastic tweet from Daniel Ralston of Brooklyn, NY, @danielralston:

It set off a whole string of funny replies, including this one (our favourite).

