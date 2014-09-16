This Funny Tweet About The Microsoft-Minecraft Deal Will Tell You How Old You Are

Jillian D'Onfro

Microsoft bought Mojang Studios, the company that makes the wildly popular game Minecraft, for $US2.5 billion on Monday.

Farshad Nayeri, who works at presentation company Pixxa, tweeted the perfect picture about the deal:

Minecraft, which is like a digital version of Legos, is mainly a hit with young people. And, well, Microsoft isn’t exactly known as the hippest company. Get it?

