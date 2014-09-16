This Funny Tweet About The Microsoft-Minecraft Deal Will Tell You How Old You Are

Microsoft bought Mojang Studios, the company that makes the wildly popular game Minecraft, for $US2.5 billion on Monday.

Farshad Nayeri, who works at presentation company Pixxa, tweeted the perfect picture about the deal:

Fill in the blank and I’ll tell you your age pic.twitter.com/vzn4Losgrg — Farshad Nayeri (@FarshadNayeri) September 15, 2014

Minecraft, which is like a digital version of Legos, is mainly a hit with young people. And, well, Microsoft isn’t exactly known as the hippest company. Get it?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.