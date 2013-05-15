The Most Ridiculous Things Students Have Written On AP Tests

High performing high school students around the country are taking Advanced Placement tests around now, which will be graded by more than 11,000 participating teachers and college faculty.



Of course, not all of the test responses are brilliant, at least not in the conventional sense.

A recent Reddit thread asked AP Graders to name the “the most ridiculous thing you have ever read on a test you were grading.”

The thread has received more than 5,000 comments, mostly from students, not AP graders. Some say they drew funny images, others rambled nonsensically, and many mastered the art of BS. We’ve compiled some of the most interesting comments here.

Drawing a picture of Godzilla and King Kong attacking the College Board building. 'My comparative government teacher told me about the essay that contained no words -- just a picture of Godzilla and King Kong attacking the College Board building.' (MustardForBreakfast, Reddit) Writing a one-line essay about the Enlightenment. 'My AP European history teacher told us that one year, the essay was on Enlightenment thinkers. One student wrote, 'The Enlightenment had many great thinkers, none of which come to mind currently.' And nothing else.' (MrHockeytown, Reddit) Recounting Bruce Wayne's coming-of-age. 'I just took the AP literature test today and wrote a beautiful essay on the upbringing of Bruce Wayne and how he morally matured to become Batman. I hope it gets a 9 for creativity.' (cookies50796, Reddit) Writing a literary analysis of Dr. Seuss. 'When I took my AP English exam, the final of the three essays had a prompt that said, 'Pick a work from this list or one of similar literary quality and discuss character foils.' Well, I got pissed off at the elitist tone of the 'literary quality' bit, so I started my essay: 'Literary quality is a very subjective thing. Nowhere are character foils more evident than in Dr. Seuss' masterpiece, Go Dog Go.' I then proceeded to write an entire essay on character foils in Go Dog Go, comparing the black dogs to the white dogs, the dogs over the house to the dogs under the house, etc.' (7ephyr, Reddit) Jotting down witty one-liners about how big business changed America. Question 1 (DBQ) In the post--Civil War United States, corporations grew significantly in number, size, and influence. analyse the impact of big business on the economy and politics and the responses of Americans to these changes. Confine your answer to the period 1870 to 1900. The Carnegies and Rockefellers towered economically, like Hagrid over a working-class Umbridge.

Big businesses used dirty tactics to remain the Alpha Dog.

The cost of living during this time changed jurassically.

Rockefeller had a lot of gas.

According to Documents A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, and J, big business was big.

Women worked in the late 1800s doing stuff like selling Tupperware.

Workers were like zombies to their bosses.

Andrew Carnegie was a fan of the Social Gospel of Wealth.

Sadly all of this glamour would come to an abrupt end once they stepped foot inside the factories. They were working in dangerous and horrific conditions. The bodies were being worked into exhaustion. hey were being pushed to the brink of death day after day after day.

The jobs were poor and very monogamous.

The unsanitary food led to the publication of The Jungle Book.

Some factory jobs were so easy, even women could do them.

With the invention of the light bulb by Benjamin Franklin, work could be done at any time or place.

As Ben Parker once said, with great power comes great responsibility. Politicians during the Gilded Age did not heed that advice.

Some women even slept inside the T-shirt factory while it burned.

Monopolies were stopped by the Anti-Sherman Act.

Politicians favoured a lazy fair economy. Source (BalboaBaggins, Reddit) Using bad handwriting to hide a knowledge gap (and it worked!). 'When I took AP US history I couldn't remember which amendment abolished slavery, so I made the number look like really bad hand writing. I got a 5.' (ghuhytg, Reddit) Making up a language (and still scoring high!). 'There was a section where you were supposed to listen to a song and answer a free response about the form of the piece. The song was a freakin' kpop anthem. So, I wrote the free response half in made-up Korean, along with translations underneath (which resembled entries in a bad Asian restaurant menu, grammar and all). Which is even funnier because my AP music teacher is Korean ... still got a 5.' (nameless912, Reddit) Telling the grader they drooled on the exam. 'Dear AP Graders of Reddit, I am so sorry to whomever graded my AP Physics test. I finished early and as you know, you are not allowed to leave until the end. I put my head down on the table and fell asleep. I then proceeded to drool on the front of my exam. Again, I am so sorry.' (Heitzzz, Reddit) Begging the grader for mercy. 'I read AP exams in the past. Most memorable was an exam book with $5 taped to the page inside and the essay just said 'Please, have mercy.' But I also got an angry breakup letter, a drawing of some astronauts, all kinds of random stuff...' (redrunner, Reddit) Recounting the health benefits of being sad. 'I took AP Spanish this year. I mistranslated the words for laughter and smile in my head as crying and sadness. I ended up writing 200+ words about the health benefits of being sad.' (tennisgoalie, Reddit) Imagining Chuck Norris as an insect-size hero. 'Last year I took the AP Environmental Science test, I did fine, getting a 4 on it, but the last essay I can't remember what it was about, something to do with insecticides and how it worked. Anyway I told them that what happened was that they shrunk Chuck Norris down to insect size and he proceeded to beat every insect around to death. It's my favourite answer on any test.' (theonetruegod82, Reddit) Drawing pictures of dinosaurs. 'AP Stat: I got to the last question and it was a subject from October that the teacher specifically hadn't gone over in our review because it hadn't been on the test for the past four years. ... I ran all the numbers (which took quite a bit of time) and then plugged them back in and realised I had done it the wrong way, and there wasn't time now to redo the whole problem. It was a word problem about dinosaurs though, so I drew a picture of a Tyrannosaurus Rex eating a Brontosaurus alive. Got a 4 on the test overall, including partial credit on that question for the first half of the work I showed before the divergence.

The next year, I got a phone call from a friend who said her maths teacher at her university was an AP Stat grader, and was telling the class about one of the tests he graded that had a picture of a T-Rex eating a Brontosaurus. It made me extremely happy.' (thoughtmecca, Reddit) Admitting a crush on a teacher. 'I know I failed this, but the teacher was a milf, so it was totally worth it.' (wannabetrucker, Reddit) Expressing what an awful idea Prohibition was. 'Prohibition was a non-alcoholic drink recipe for disaster.' Probably deserves an A+ (RageLippy, Reddit) Awkwardly referring to a character as 'dead' instead of by its name. 'I wrote about Catcher in the Rye, but I couldn't remember Holden's dead brother's name so I just kept calling him 'Holden's dead brother' throughout my entire essay.' (violit, Reddit) Asking for a high five. 'My history teacher told us that one time there was a test where the student just traced an outline of their hand, with a small caption underneath that said, 'High five! :D.' She gave the paper a high five, but still gave the student a zero.' (arayofhope, Reddit) Do you really want to ace the test? Find out why it's horrible to grow up gifted

