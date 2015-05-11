People are posting text messages from their mums on Twitter and it's hilarious

To celebrate Mother’s Day, people all over the country have been posting hilarious text messages they received from their mums on Twitter, inspired by a brilliant Samsung YouTube campaign launched late last week.
Read through the hashtag #TextsFromMom and you’ll find a bunch of funny and disturbing little snippets.
Here are some of our favourites, starting with one from the campaign that got the ball rolling:
brilliant Samsung campaign https://t.co/lXLIeJF0UA #TextsFromMom HT @osebho pic.twitter.com/ePB3u6ROYr
— Jean Allary (@jeanallary) May 7, 2015
Oh, Ma. 10 totally hilarious, totally awesome #textsfrommom: http://t.co/CC9dT0fHPG pic.twitter.com/6T7paWPl9S
— POPSUGAR Tech (@POPSUGARTech) May 9, 2015
@SamsungMobile #TextsFromMom Classic. pic.twitter.com/HNLkMbJJ3r
— Blake Kaplan (@blakekaplan) May 7, 2015
@SamsungMobileUS #TextsFromMom pic.twitter.com/DgfOJZo9in
— Charles (@credmondiv) May 7, 2015
This is what I wake up to. #TextsFromMom pic.twitter.com/ApeRBvWPK8
— Devin Fish (@DevTFish) April 13, 2015
#textsfrommom pic.twitter.com/w0SPP5lbAT
— Tori Doyle (@toriddoyle) April 28, 2015
#textsfrommom pic.twitter.com/mKM8AmX3DQ
— Phoebe Diamond (@phdiamond97) April 13, 2015
Here’s the full Samsung campaign video:
https://youtu.be/e7D5KvoXwRg
