People are posting text messages from their mums on Twitter and it's hilarious

To celebrate Mother’s Day, people all over the country have been posting hilarious text messages they received from their mums on Twitter, inspired by a brilliant Samsung YouTube campaign launched late last week.

Read through the hashtag #TextsFromMom and you’ll find a bunch of funny and disturbing little snippets.

Here are some of our favourites, starting with one from the campaign that got the ball rolling:

This is what I wake up to. #TextsFromMom pic.twitter.com/ApeRBvWPK8 — Devin Fish (@DevTFish) April 13, 2015

Here’s the full Samsung campaign video:

https://youtu.be/e7D5KvoXwRg

