8 Very Funny, Very Wrong Answers Kids Have Given On Tests

Photo: F in Exams via Chronicle Books
British author Richard Benson and his publisher, Chronicle Books, surfed the web and asked teachers to share their favourite (real) wrong answers.
What resulted is two New York Times best sellers, “F in Exams: The Very Best Totally Wrong Test Answers” and its sequel, “F for Effort! More of the Very Best Totally Wrong Test Answers.”
With permission, we’re publishing eight of the best bad answers.
F for Effort!
For more funny things, check out:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.