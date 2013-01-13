8 Very Funny, Very Wrong Answers Kids Have Given On Tests

u

Photo: F in Exams via Chronicle Books

British author Richard Benson and his publisher, Chronicle Books, surfed the web and asked teachers to share their favourite (real) wrong answers.



What resulted is two New York Times best sellers, “F in Exams: The Very Best Totally Wrong Test Answers” and its sequel, “F for Effort! More of the Very Best Totally Wrong Test Answers.”

With permission, we’re publishing eight of the best bad answers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.